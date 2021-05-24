Sinn Féin motion on Palestine can act as catalyst for EU - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has again appealed for cross-party support for the Sinn Féin motion on the annexation of Palestinian lands by the Israeli government that is scheduled to come before the Dáil for debate tomorrow evening.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Over the course of the weekend I have been involved in a comprehensive set of talks with officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs acting for Minister Simon Coveney.

“The intent from the outset has been to achieve unity across the Oireachtas in our objective to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people, amidst the continuing Israeli policy of apartheid and illegal land seizures.

“Having initially placed a motion on the order paper on Friday, we have since made amendments, which I believe takes on board the views and outlook of all contributors.

“I now believe we have reached a formula of words that should be agreeable to all parties and shades of political opinion in the Dáil.

“The impact and importance of the contribution of civic Ireland to this process should not be understated.

“The successful adoption of this motion will put Ireland out there as one of the few countries of the world that have shown the courage to lead on this issue.

“I believe that the motion that we will put before the Dáil has the potential to serve as a template for forward and fair-minded countries who share our concern at the plight of the Palestinian people and their rights for self-determination, and the current Israeli policy of apartheid.

“We in Leinster House possess the potential to act as a catalyst for the EU in relation to Palestine.

"We will be giving our government, and in particular the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the imprimatur of the Dáil to bring this to the EU, to the UN and throughout the international community with the full weight of the support of the people of Ireland.”

The motion can be read here.