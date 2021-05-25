Ní Chuilín welcomes New Lodge Six case development

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed a High Court ruling to seek a judicial review into the killings of six men by the British army and loyalist gunmen in Belfast's New Lodge area in February 1973.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"I welcome the fact that that leave has been granted to allow the sister of one of the six unarmed men killed in the New Lodge area in February 1973 to seek a judicial review into the failing to establish an independent police investigation.

"These men were killed by the British army and loyalist gunmen and the relatives of those killed have been campaigning for almost 50 years for the truth about their deaths, particularly around allegations of collusion.

"I pay tribute to the families for the determination and dignity in their long campaign.

"The families of the New Lodge Six, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict are entitled to the truth.

"The British government needs to end its policy of frustrating families' demands for truth and implement the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."