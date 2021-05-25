Sinn Féin representatives hold public meeting on future of Shannon Airport - Violet-Anne Wynne TD, Maurice Quinlivan TD and Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin representatives will hold a public meeting this evening (Tuesday 25th May) at 7:30pm on the need to support the local community and secure the future of Shannon Airport.

The meeting will be open to the public and will be chaired by Shannon Cllr Donna McGettigan and feature guest speakers Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne, TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan and Senator Paul Gavan.

Announcing the meeting, Teachta Wynne said:

“Sinn Féin are holding this public meeting on securing the future of Shannon Airport, following the announcement that Aer Lingus intend to close their base at the airport. It is vital that swift and decisive action is taken to secure the future of the airport, to protect jobs and the local economy.

“Shannon Airport employs thousands of people locally and provides vital connectivity to the rest of the world which further boosts the local economy.

“We want to hear from people affected by this development about how it will affect you, your family and your community.”

Senator Gavan said:

“It is vital that jobs are protected and the government does not leave workers behind. Everything that can be done to protect jobs and the local economy must be done.

“The government’s hands-off approach isn’t enough. Workers and local communities need more than just sympathetic words from politicians; they need to see action.

“I am calling on everyone affected to attend our public online meeting and share your views. Sinn Féin will stand up for workers and local communities, to ensure their voices are heard.”

The online public meeting will be at 7:30pm this evening.

It will be held via Zoom and will be available to attend at this link.

For any queries about the meeting, please contact the office of Violet-Anne Wynne TD on [email protected]