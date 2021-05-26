Government meeting with parkrun representatives 'welcome' - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has welcomed a recent meeting between Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers and parkrun representatives, having sought such a meeting on behalf of parkrun Ireland.
Teachta Daly said:
"I was delighted the Minister of State took the time to meet with the group. They are a voluntary community led activity and provide accessible and affordable exercise to all ages and abilities.
"The need for outdoor exercise activity to be prioritised has been obvious for weeks.
"Whilst a trial parkrun event, as I have been calling for, was not followed through on, the Minister of State’s commitment to ask the Return to Sport group to review parkrun’s protocols is positive.
“This will enable the parkruns to return speedily when wider restrictions are relaxed, and the growing parkrun community can hopefully look forward to a good summer ahead.”