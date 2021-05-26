Strategy to strengthen all-Ireland economy needed - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for new arrangements to strengthen the all-Ireland economy to make it easier to do business across the island.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The way we do business across the island has changed as a result of the Tory Brexit and we should now be looking at strengthening the all-Ireland economy to help businesses.

"A number of major retailers, including Marks and Spencer's, have said they intend to put new arrangements in place in terms of supply because of Brexit.

"A strategy should be put in place north and south to make it easier for businesses to trade across the island.

"This would protect jobs and workers and encourage businesses to invest and expand and in doing so help grow the economy."