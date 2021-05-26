British State amnesty proposals are about closing down investigations – McDonald

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD and Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA led a party delegation including Gerry Kelly MLA to meet families of victims bereaved in the conflict through the Time for Truth Family Campaign group. Yesterday, the Good Friday Agreement Committee in the Oireachtas discussed the Ballymurphy Inquest and there was cross-party opposition to British government proposals for an amnesty.

Speaking after the meeting Teachta Mary Lou McDonald said:

“We are now more than six years on from the Stormont House Agreement; an agreement which collectively agreed a framework for dealing with the legacy of the past.

“For the last six years, Sinn Féin has consistently challenged British State attempts to roll back on their commitments agreed at Stormont House as they seek legal protection for their forces.

“The British government's approach to legacy matters generally is a cause of deep and far reaching concern where they have prioritised narrow party political priorities and the requirements of the British military lobby over the needs of victims.

“Despite their human rights obligations they seek to shut down any legal investigation of their role in the conflict and to close down avenues pursued by families for information, disclosure and accountability.

“Placing themselves and their own forces above their own laws will have major implications for confidence in the rule of law and the administration of justice.

“It is clear that the British State fears accountability and they fear the strength, determination and resilience of families. They fear the truth-seekers.

“This approach is a slap in the face to victims and has now clearly put the Stormont House Agreement on life support.”