Claire Kerrane TD criticises Tánaiste’s ‘kite flying’ on future of Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on the Tánaiste to give people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment clarity about the future of the payment.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“Last night through media leaks of the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, it has been reported that the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, announced that the PUP may be reduced from October onwards.

“This is an unacceptable way to deliver this important news, which will have a major impact on the finances of hundreds of thousands of people across the state.



"Many PUP recipients have woken up this morning very anxious about the future of their finances and how they will be able to pay their bills and provide for their families.

“The Tánaiste should not engage in this kite flying and drip feeding crucial information through media leaks. Instead, he should level with people and give them the clarity they need.

“I am calling on the Tánaiste to set out clearly and publicly now how the PUP will change and what this will mean for the thousands of people who rely on it.



"Workers and families need certainty and clarity so that they know where they stand and can plan accordingly.”