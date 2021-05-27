Ennis hails plans to modernise gambling laws

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed plans by Minister Deirdre Hargey to deliver major reform of gambling laws.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of Minister Deirdre Hargey’s plans to change the law to modernise gambling laws and protect people who gamble.

“This will update laws which are decades out of date and don’t reflect the change in technology.

“Gambling can be enjoyable, but we also need to make every effort to tackle problem gambling and keep people safe, particularly young people.

“This is a major step towards modernising gambling laws and making gambling safer.

“Across Ireland, Sinn Féin are committed to tackling problem gambling and bringing our laws into the 21st century.”