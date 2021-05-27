Medical cards expiring during HSE cyberattack fallout should be extended until renewals process can recommence - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that medical cards that expire during the period following the cyberattack on the HSE while the renewals process remains down should be regarded as valid.

He said this interim measure should be in place until the medical card renewals process has recommenced and welcomed the Minister’s commitment to this.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Medical cards should not be cut off for people whose cards expire during the fallout from the cyberattack on the HSE.

“The medical card renewal process is stalled because of the attack, and many medical cards are now expiring.

“This is causing great difficulty for people who need a regular supply of medicines with pharmacists unable to dispense medication without payment.

“I raised this with the Minister for Health this morning and I welcome his commitment to ensuring that these cards are recognised as valid.

“Interim measures must be put in place to ensure the acceptance of these cards until they can be renewed.

“There needs to be a direction given to pharmacists from the HSE to allow people to continue to access drugs using their medical cards until renewals can be processed.”