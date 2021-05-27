Young people key in climate debate - McGuigan

The North Antrim MLA said:

“These types of events are crucial for ensuring that we get the best bill possible.

“I am particularly looking forward to engaging with young people, which is why I'm delighted to see we have a specific youth event.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Young People Nicola Brogan MLA added:

“Prior to the pandemic it was organised, mobilised young people who pushed the issue of climate change to the top of the agenda and made world leaders listen.

“More than any other issue, when we talk about climate change we talk about it in terms of generations, so it is absolutely essential that young people play a key part in these discussions, this is very much their future we are legislating for."