O'Dowd welcomes clarity on teaching arrangements for Ulster University Students

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement by Ulster University on teaching arrangements for the next academic year.

The party's spokesperson for Higher and Further Education said:

"Today's announcement should be welcomed as it provides clarity for students, parents and staff across the Ulster University campus.

"Students can now plan for the next Academic Year and gives them certainty over whether they will need to find accommodation.

"This is incredibly important as far too often students have been left paying for accommodation they do not need and paying for an education that was below their expectations.

"While we must remain vigilant to the threat of Covid, the reductions in case numbers and the increase in vaccinations has helped to ensure that face to face teaching can return in the time ahead, I hope that this provides reassurance to those students considering taking a gap year due to the prospect of online learning.

"I also hope that other Universities will now follow suit and provide students with an idea of how their own teaching for the next Academic Year will be facilitated, it is crucial that students receive this information as soon as possible so that they can plan ahead and make arrangements for accommodation and travel."