Gildernew call for united Executive approach on tackling waiting lists

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the decision to call on the entire Executive to take a collegial approach to begin addressing the waiting list crisis.

The chair of the health committee said:

"The waiting list crisis requires an urgent and unified commitment from all parties to seek practical solutions.

"The health of our constituents must transcend party politics and we must all work together to solve this crisis.

"Waiting lists, stress on GP services and workforce shortages are all related and need all hands on deck to solve.

"I am hopeful for a dedicated Executive meeting as soon as possible.

"I welcome the Ten Point plan from the Royal College of Surgeons. It has offered practical ideas that can be considered."