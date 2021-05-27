Long-term solution needed for Derry crisis intervention service - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed additional funding to keep Derry’s crisis intervention service open but said that a long-term solution is needed.

The Foyle MLA said;

"I welcome this funding to keep crisis intervention services open in Derry for a further six months but there needs to be a longer term approach.

“It is vital that crisis intervention and addiction services are available and they need to be supported and improved.

“A long-term strategy needs to be put in place to make these services sustainable for the future.

“I will be calling on the health minister to make this a priority so that the service can be available in the north west.”