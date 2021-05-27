John Brady TD welcomes UN Human Rights Council commitment to investigate Israeli violations

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has welcomed the announcement that the United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate Israeli human rights violations in Gaza and the Palestinian occupied territories.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed her concerns that the Israeli air strikes on Gaza constituted war crimes at a special session of the council today.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I welcome the announcement by the UN Human Rights Council that they will be launching an investigation into human rights abuses by Israel.

“There really can be no surprise that UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet raised concerns over the Israeli bombing campaign against Gaza.

“The UN has heard that there is no evidence that any of the buildings that were targeted and destroyed by the Israelis had anything close to approaching a military function.

“The reality is that the Israeli forces targeted homes, medical facilities, media centres, Covid-19 test centres, schools, health centres and even a police station.

“It was a concentrated and very deliberate targeting of civilian structures, in densely populated areas resulting in a total of 1,900 civilian casualties, with 253 civilians killed, including 65 children.

“The announcement by the UN represents a vindication of the decision by the Dáil to back Sinn Féin’s historic motion giving recognition to the reality that de facto annexation is happening in the occupied territories in Palestine.

“It is a reminder to all of us that the work to end the apartheid and coercive policies of Israel must continue.

“It is also imperative that Ireland now recognise the state of Palestine.”