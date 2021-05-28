Sinn Féin amendment will ensure more affordable homes are provided - Senator Fintan Warfield
Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has welcomed the unanimous passing of his party's amendment to the Affordable Housing Bill in the Seanad.
Senator Warfield said the amendment will ensure that more not-for-profit providers will provide affordable homes.
Reacting to the passing of the amendment, Senator Warfield said:
“Our amendment sought to include co-operatives, community housing trusts and other not-for-profit bodies as providers of affordable housing under the government’s Affordable Housing Bill.
“We have always stressed that the key to affordability is to ensure the lowest cost possible from the outset, beginning with construction.
"The involvement of profit-driven developers in developing the government’s idea of affordable housing leads to supposedly affordable housing at prices that are well out of the reach of workers and families.
"The passing of this amendment is a positive change to this important legislation.
"I look forward to engaging with the government on improving upon other aspects of the bill to deliver truly affordable housing.
"Sinn Fein is on the side of those suffering as a result of the housing crisis and we believe a new path has to be taken.
"The passing of this amendment is a small step but shows our commitment to providing solutions to the housing crisis and sees genuinely affordable houses built as soon as possible."