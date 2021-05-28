Re-think required on decision to remove oral exams from GCSEs and A-Levels - Sheehan

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Pat Sheehan has questioned the decision by CCEA and the Department of Education to remove the oral exam from language GCSEs and A-Levels for 2022.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin fully supports efforts to reduce the assessment burden and to reduce course content given the level of disruption to learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, the decision in respect of language courses doesn’t make sense.

‘’The purpose of learning languages is to develop a competency in a language other than your native one.

“This decision by CCEA will see a reduction in emphasis on the importance placed upon the verbal aspect of language.

‘’CCEA and the Minister need to urgently re-think their approach to the languages aspect of their plans for qualifications and assessment next year.

“I will be raising this issue directly with the Minister and CCEA in time ahead."