Families distressed by damage to Carnmoney Cemetery graves

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said many people have been left upset and distressed by damage to graves in Carnmoney Cemetery.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"My thoughts are with all of the families of those affected by the damage of graves at Carnmoney Cemetery.

"Cemeteries are places where grieving families can find solace and this must have been very upsetting and distressing for all those affected.

"I have been in touch with the PSNI and been assured that this was not a sectarian incident.

"I also understand that Council officials will be speaking to families involved to ensure they get the support required and that the damage can be repaired."