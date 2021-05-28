Stability not protests needed for tourism and hospitality industries to recover - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the tourism and hospitality industries need stability, not protests in order to recovery from the COVID lockdowns.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the publication of the Tourism Recovery Action Plan which has been developed with the industry.

"Tourism and hospitality have been among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and need specific support in the recovery.

"However, the publication of this action plan promoting our local tourism stands in stark contrast to comments from anti-protocol loyalists, who have threatened a 'summer of chaos'.

"The DUP has provided political cover for these elements in an attempt to deflect from their support for the hardest Brexit possible which led to the need for the Protocol.

"Tourism and other business owners I have spoken to are concerned about the impact of this rhetoric, and the potential for further orchestrated protests and violence, on their businesses and the local economy more generally.

"This could put businesses and jobs at risk at a time when they are only just reopening and trying to get back on their feet.

"The DUP need to come clean; are they about promoting the best of our local tourism or are they content to ally themselves with those who wish to cause chaos on our streets?"