HSE must support patients affected by publication of sensitive data - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said that the HSE needs to support patients affected by the publication of sensitive data.

Following the confirmed publication of files relating to 520 patients, Teachta Cullinane has called for a national helpline and a public information campaign to ensure public awareness.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The publication of patient data is regrettable and very serious.

“The HSE needs to do everything it can to support, protect and inform the affected patients, and those potentially affected.

“While difficulties will remain for the HSE in assessing the extent of the data breach and accessing patient files, everything that can be done needs to be done.

“Where the HSE can and know or suspect data has or may have been compromised, they need to be contacting patients directly to inform them.

“Where patient or staff data may have been compromised, advice needs to be given on how best to protect their security going forward.

“There needs to be a dedicated phoneline for affected patients and a public awareness campaign about potential scams or abuse of data.

“Proper supports need to be in place to ensure that people know what they should - and shouldn’t - do if they are affected.

“There needs to be full transparency and open disclosure about stolen or lost data.”