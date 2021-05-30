DUP need to make clear there is no place for violence over Brexit - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has said the DUP need to make it clear there is no place for violence in our society over Brexit.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"The DUP need to be honest with people over Brexit.

"Any difficulties being faced by businesses or traders are a direct result of the Brexit the DUP campaigned for, and now must take responsibility for.

"They have to shoulder responsibility for their reckless pursuit of the hardest Brexit possible, and recognise the fact that at a majority of citizens voted to remain within the European Union from across society, and were ignored by both the DUP and Tory government in London.

“The protocol, while imperfect must be implemented and no credible alternative exists which protects the Good Friday Agreement, all-Ireland economy and prevents a hard border on the island.

"Brexit is not an excuse for violence and the DUP leader and all those in positions of leadership within unionism need to come out clearly and state that there can be no place for threats of violence in our society.”

