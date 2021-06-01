Kelly to raise UDA allegations with Chief Constable

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly will raise allegations of UDA intimidation and attempts to influence the outcome of the DUP leadership contest with the PSNI chief constable at the Policing Board.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Allegations of UDA intimidation and influence in the DUP leadership contest are deeply concerning.

“The PSNI have confirmed they are now investigating these allegations and what can only be described as subverting the democratic process through intimidation.

“I will make it clear to the PSNI Chief Constable at the Policing Board that this investigation must be thorough and transparent given the clear public interest on this issue.

“I am also calling on the DUP to clarify the nature and extent of the alleged intimidation and to make a clear statement that there is no role for any illegal paramilitary in the decision-making processes of the DUP or in society as a whole.”