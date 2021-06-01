Dolan to bring motion calling for extension of EU settlement scheme

Sinn Féin MLA and spokesperson on workers' rights, Jemma Dolan, has said she is bringing a motion to the Assembly on the British government's EU Settlement Scheme.

Jemma Dolan said:

“The negative effects of the Brexit agenda are again evident as we approach the deadline of 30 June for the British government's EU Settlement Scheme.

“EU, EEA and Swiss citizens have made invaluable contributions to our society, health service and economy in the north of Ireland. As a result of Brexit they must now apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to safeguard their rights to live here.

“While many EU citizens have already signed up, the British government has failed to reach all affected communities and citizens. In particular those who do not speak English have been left behind by the British government communication of the scheme.

“On top of this, there have been significant backlogs in processing applications by EU citizens who have already registered with the scheme.

“This means that after June, many EU citizens could face uncertainty as to their legal status and, potentially, the threat of deportation so the scheme should be extended.

“Brexit was wrong on so many levels but the uncertainty and possibility of deportation for citizens who are valued members of our community is particularly abhorrent and should be lifted.”