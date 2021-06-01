‘Israel must face international sanctions’ - O’Neill tells Assembly

The Israeli state should face international sanctions for crimes against the Palestinian people, Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has told the Assembly.

The Deputy First Minister was responding to a question on last week’s successful Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil which led to the Irish government becoming the first in Europe to declare that Israel’s actions amount to the illegal annexation of Palestinian territory.

“It is important for democrats to speak out against the crimes that are being perpetrated on a daily basis in Palestine, not least the recent onslaught against Gaza which resulted in such horrifying loss of life and destruction,” she commented.

“International solidarity played a key role in defeating apartheid in South Africa and the same is needed to defeat apartheid in Palestine.”

Michelle O’Neill added: “As members of the international community, we have a responsibility to demand that international law is upheld.

“At present, it is clear that the Palestinian people continue to be denied equality and rights while Israel continues to flout international law through its illegal occupation of the west bank and siege of Gaza.

“The UN and the EU should uphold their own rulings by ensuring Israel faces sanctions for its actions.”