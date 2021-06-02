Assembly backs calls to address unadopted roads - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the backing of the Assembly for the need to address unadopted roads across the north.

Speaking after the motion passed, the Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Almost 3,000 roads outside homes and private developments across the north are unadopted.

“This has a major impact on people’s lives as they cannot get access to basic services such as gritting and bin collection.

“The Assembly has today backed a motion calling for action to address the backlog of unadopted roads.

“The motion also calls for adequate enforcement against private developers who fail to bring roads up to standards.

“Buying a home is a big deal for families, they deserve to get access to services. This motion must be a first step in finally addressing this issue.”