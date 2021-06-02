Late issuing of exam results will add to stress of Leaving Cert students - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson for Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has urged the Minister for Education to intervene to ensure that students who wish to study at institutions in the North, Britain and Europe will not miss out on this opportunity, following news that Leaving Certificate results will be delayed again this year, until 3rd September.
Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:
“Today’s announcement that this year’s Leaving Cert results will not be released until the 3rd September, will be very stressful news for students and their families. It’s very disappointing to see a repeat of this.
“3rd September is three weeks later than normal. That is crucial time lost, where students could have time to make an informed decision on whether they want to accept their 3rd level offer.
“I am concerned that this process will be very rushed and stressful for students, not least trying to find accommodation for the year in such a short timeframe. It also leaves a very tight timeline for the outcome of any appeals.
“The Minister has given no explanation on why the results will be delayed again this year. We have known since February what the Leaving Cert would look like.
"The Minister has had months to put a plan in place that would have assured results being given out at the normal time, and I know that teachers have moved heaven and earth to meet timelines set down by Department.
“There are also a significant number of students sitting the Leaving Cert this year, who intend to go to college in the North, in Britain or mainland Europe.
"Some of these courses begin on 1st September, before the results are even proposed to be issued here. They will no doubt be very worried now, that the delays might cause them to miss out.
“I am concerned that the Department hasn’t given enough thought to those students who are not applying through CAO.
"The Minister must try and preserve these places and provide alternative arrangements for these students, to make sure that they don’t lose out on their place at university this year.
“The timing of this announcement couldn’t be worse; just a week before the written Leaving Cert exams are set to begin, where students are already under extreme pressure and stress.
"We need the Minister to be transparent with students, and to give a clear explanation on why the timeline for results has been pushed back this year. It is the least that these students deserve."