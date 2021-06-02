Kelly welcomes PPS decision on Black Lives Matter protestors
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed the decision by the PPS not to prosecute Black Lives Matter protesters.
The party’s policing spokesperson said:
“I welcome the recommendation today by the PPS not to prosecute Black Lives Matter protestors for their attendance at anti-racism protests last year.
“The PPS rightfully recognised that the protests were organised in a manner to minimise risk of transmitting the virus and were in relation to an issue of important social concern.
“The Police Ombudsman found that the PSNI’s response to protestors was disproportionate, the PSNI Chief Constable has apologised and now the PPS have recommended prosecutions be dropped.
“These protestors have been unfairly treated and the fines which they have paid must be reimbursed.
“We also need to see a significant step change in the conduct of the PSNI and how they engage with ethnic minorities.
“The PSNI should immediately review their human rights training programme for officers to ensure these mistakes are not only never repeated again, but that ethnic minorities are treated with the utmost respect and dignity.”