DUP boycott is unacceptable - Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has branded the continued DUP boycott of North South Ministerial Meetings as “unacceptable and regressive behaviour”.

Deirdre Hargey said:

"As planned, I was available and ready to chair this afternoon's North South ministerial meeting on language with Minister Jack Chambers TD. These meetings are critical to discuss issues and take decisions that are important to government business and public services.

"It is totally unacceptable that government business is being hampered by DUP ministers who are failing to attend these meetings where First Minister Arlene Foster is failing to nominate a replacement from her number. This is the second time the DUP have failed to attend a language sectoral meeting and this continued boycott is unacceptable, futile and cannot continue.

"This is not only showing a lack of respect to the Irish language community but also to the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"North south ministerial meetings are an integral part of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement alongside the Executive and the Assembly. They need to be functioning properly with ministers from all parties attending."