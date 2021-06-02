Archibald welcomes introduction of Parental Bereavement Bill

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the introduction of the Parental Bereavement Bill.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The introduction of the Parental Bereavement BiIl is a welcome opportunity to support workers through the most difficult time in their lives.

"Paid leave for parents that experience stillbirth or loss of a child is an important step forward for workers and one which Sinn Féin is happy to support.

"The introduction of the Bill also provides the opportunity for debate on this issue and the opportunity to go beyond the leave entitlements that are in place in Britain and for us to do better for workers and families.

"We look forward to contributing to this debate in the weeks and months ahead and we will be making the case that leave upon the death of a child should be a 'day one' right which is available to all workers, and furthermore that paid leave should also be available for workers experiencing a miscarriage during pregnancy."