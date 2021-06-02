Anderson welcomes Derry job boost

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the announcement of 100 new jobs at the Almac Group in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

"Today's announcement of the creation of 100 new jobs at the Almac Group in Derry is a welcome boost to the local economy.

"The company is planning to set up a facility in Derry which will have 100 employees in Derry over the next three years.

"This is good news for Derry and the wider north west and will create more opportunities for workers and families."