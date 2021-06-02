All political institutions of the GFA must function properly – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has said she will meet with all party leaders tomorrow to discuss delivery on political commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach document.

Michelle O'Neill said:

“As we begin to emerge from Covid it is time to redouble efforts to rebuild our society, to focus on accelerated economic recovery and to tackle the crisis in our waiting lists.

“The public want to see good government and they want good public services. They equally expect to see political agreements delivered upon.

"Those commitments include equality for the LGBT community, for women and for the Irish language.

"They also include the full operation of all the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, including the North South Ministerial Council and the British Irish Council.

“North South ministerial meetings are an integral part of those political institutions alongside the Executive and the Assembly.

“They need to be functioning properly with ministers from all parties attending.

“The DUP leader needs to confirm whether he will be attending the forthcoming North South Ministerial meeting as the DUP boycott cannot be allowed to continue.”