Students need explanation for Leaving Cert results delay - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD today raised with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar the concerns of students following yesterday’s announcement that Leaving Cert results will be delayed until September 3rd.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“The Leaving Cert class of 2021 have been put through the mill over the past 15 months. The timing of this announcement really could not be worse, as students are trying to prepare for their written exams starting next week.

“This afternoon in the Dáil I called on the Tánaiste to give an explanation to students on why their results are being delayed.

“I also called on the Tánaiste to reassure students who want to study in the North, in Britain, and mainland Europe, that the delay will not affect these opportunities.

“In particular, I raised the case of a student who was in contact with me, who has an offer to study in the Netherlands. The university in the Netherlands requires the results by August 31st, as the course starts on September 1st.

“Under these current plans, the course will have already started by the time the results have been released here. This student will lose their place at university if the government does not sort this out.

“The Tánaiste could not give a proper explanation for the delay. He could not give assurances that students intending to study outside of this jurisdiction will not be disadvantaged by this delay.

“This is not good enough. We need to be hearing from the Minister for Education why this delay is happening.

“We also need assurances from her that no student will lose their university place as a result of this delay. It is the least students deserve after the year they have had.”