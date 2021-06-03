Poots comments 'disgraceful’ - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has described as "disgraceful" comments made by Minister Poots at the AERA Committee earlier today.

Philip McGuigan said:

"Minister Poots made a series of outrageous and baseless allegations against the Committee today which he did not back up with any evidence.

"He showed incredible disrespect for the Committee, implying that the inquiry was politically motivated and not in the best interests of the safety of ports staff.

"The safety of staff at our ports is the highest priority for the Committee, which is why the inquiry was started in the first place. It is entirely cynical of the minister to use the safety of staff as a political football like this.

"The minister should withdraw these disgraceful comments which are without any foundation and which are in stark contrast to the evidence we have been hearing from trade unions and the police.”