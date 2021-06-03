Ennis calls on Wells to bring forward information on UDA interference allegations

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has called on the DUP’s Jim Wells to bring any information he may have on allegations of UDA interference in the DUP leadership election to the PSNI.

The South Down MLA said:

“Speaking in the media this morning, Jim Wells MLA stated that he has more information on alleged UDA interference in the DUP leadership election.

“This is a shocking revelation as he alleges that a DUP MLA was approached by the UDA and threatened not to vote for a particular candidate.

“The PSNI have launched an investigation into these allegations and this attack on the democratic process.

“Jim Wells should bring whatever information he may have forward to the Police and assist the investigation.”