Mark Ward TD welcomes multi-agency mental health crisis de-escalation pilot in Limerick

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Mental Health Mark Ward TD has welcomed news that a multi-agency mental health crisis de-escalation team will be piloted in Limerick.

Teachta Ward has been campaigning to bring in 24/7 emergency access to mental health supports, and this initiative was a core component of the Sinn Féin motion Our Mental Health Crisis: An Emergency Response, which was passed in the Dáil in April.

Teachta Ward said:

“I welcome that a multi-agency mental health crisis de-escalation team will be piloted in Limerick.

“This initiative was a core component of the successful Sinn Féin motion Our Mental Health Crisis: An Emergency Response, and it reflects a similar pilot that is underway in the North.

“This multi-agency team will involve mental health professionals and specially trained members of the Gardaí.

“This is the start of a rapid and integrated 24/7 response to persons with mental health issues, which is lacking in our current mental health systems.

“The idea of the pilot is that if there is a person experiencing a mental health issue in our community then this specially trained team will meet the person, triage them, treat them and refer or bring them to the appropriate service.

“I received this confirmation from the Department of Justice. I had previously asked the Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler, about this service but she was unaware of this project starting.

“The government needs to work on communication between departments.

“While this initiative is welcome, I am disappointed that it won’t be piloted until next year and we also need this service to be replicated right across the state.”