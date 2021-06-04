Réada Cronin TD welcomes news that Kilcock playground will be relocated not closed

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North Réada Cronin has welcomed news that the playground in Kilcock is to be relocated – not closed as planned – while works are ongoing.

Teachta Cronin has been working closely with local families to make sure this lifeline in the community is maintained for the children, especially, those with additional needs.

Speaking today, Teachta Cronin said:

"I am delighted at this news, which will be source of relief for families locally who benefit hugely from this playground.

“This is a great result for our community who were gutted at the news of the closure. I was delighted to work with the Kilcock mothers here and to raise this as an urgent matter with Kildare Co Council, yesterday with the Tánaiste in the Dáil and later with the Minister for Children.

"We have to put our children first. It is vital that families have playgrounds like this locally.

“Congratulations to the marvellous Mams and Dads. This is people power and the Meitheal of the community got the result our children needed. We do more and better for our community when we work together. Well done Kildare Co Council for listening to our families. Thank you.

“There’ll be PLAYCATIONS in Kilcock this Summer.

"Sinn Féin are committed to standing up for families and communities to ensure that vital areas like these are protected and saved for people to enjoy."