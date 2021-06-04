Mother and Baby Homes Commissioners must show respect and compassion for survivors and come before Oireachtas Committee - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children Kathleen Funchion TD has urged Commissioners of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to ‘do the right thing’ by survivors and come before the Oireachtas Committee on Children.

Teachta Funchion is Chair of the Oireachtas Committee.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta Funchion said:

“This afternoon the Oireachtas Committee on Children wrote to all three commissioners and re-issued our invitation for them to come before the committee and answer important questions which survivors have.

“We have proposed the date of 17th June, but will be flexible to accommodate the Commissioners at a time when they are available.

“We had previously invited them earlier this year and were disappointed when the invitation was declined.

“I believe it is vital that survivors can get answers to the very reasonable questions that they have. Many survivors have been left distressed and re-traumatised by the way in which the Commission has gone about its work and particularly in the aftermath following the report’s publication.

“I was shocked to see one Commissioner speaking at an academic event earlier this week about her work on the Commission, when she had previously declined by request to appear before the Oireachtas Committee. Some of the remarks made by Professor Daly during this week’s seminar were deeply concerning and risk undermining her work and that of the commission.

“I hope that Professor Daly and indeed all of the Commissioners will accept the Oireachtas Committee’s invitation this time, as an opportunity to give survivors the answers they deserve and address ongoing concerns.

“Survivors deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion. This report has profound implications for their lives and they have a right to transparency and accountability from the Commission.

“I remain committed to getting this truth and accountability on behalf of survivors and am appealing to the Commissioners to do the right thing here."