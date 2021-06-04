Lynn Boylan selected to contest Dublin Bay South by-election for Sinn Féin

Senator Lynn Boylan has this evening been selected by the Sinn Féin membership in Dublin Bay South to contest the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

Speaking after her selection this evening, Lynn Boylan said:

“It is a great honour to be selected to contest the upcoming by-election for Sinn Féin.

“Nowhere is the crisis in housing more evident than in Dublin Bay South.

“Workers and families are saddled with out of control rents and a whole generation are locked out of home ownership.

“That must change.

“We need a new approach to tackling the crisis created by ten years of Fine Gael in government.

“Sinn Féin have a real plan to cut rents, to ban rent increases and to increase the supply of affordable homes for workers and families.

“This election is a clear choice between endorsing the government’s record or voting for a new approach - that is the choice facing the people of Dublin Bay South.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said:

“Lynn Boylan brings a wealth of experience as a candidate to this election.

“She has a proven track record as a campaigner and as a public representative.

“She is the only credible voice for a new approach to housing in this election.

“Last year’s general election showed change is possible - but only if you vote for it.

“It also showed Sinn Féin can win in any constituency.

“This by-election offers a straight choice - for something new, for change or for more of the same bad policies and disconnected politics.”