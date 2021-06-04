Lynn Boylan selected to contest Dublin Bay South by-election for Sinn Féin
Senator Lynn Boylan has this evening been selected by the Sinn Féin membership in Dublin Bay South to contest the upcoming by-election in the constituency.
Speaking after her selection this evening, Lynn Boylan said:
“It is a great honour to be selected to contest the upcoming by-election for Sinn Féin.
“Nowhere is the crisis in housing more evident than in Dublin Bay South.
“Workers and families are saddled with out of control rents and a whole generation are locked out of home ownership.
“That must change.
“We need a new approach to tackling the crisis created by ten years of Fine Gael in government.
“Sinn Féin have a real plan to cut rents, to ban rent increases and to increase the supply of affordable homes for workers and families.
“This election is a clear choice between endorsing the government’s record or voting for a new approach - that is the choice facing the people of Dublin Bay South.”
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said:
“Lynn Boylan brings a wealth of experience as a candidate to this election.
“She has a proven track record as a campaigner and as a public representative.
“She is the only credible voice for a new approach to housing in this election.
“Last year’s general election showed change is possible - but only if you vote for it.
“It also showed Sinn Féin can win in any constituency.
“This by-election offers a straight choice - for something new, for change or for more of the same bad policies and disconnected politics.”