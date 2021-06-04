Belfast cycling plan welcome but investment needed - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed a plan to promote cycling in Belfast but said investment is needed to support the strategy.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"I welcome this Belfast Cycling Network plan and look forward to its delivery.

"We now need to see it progress and that will need investment. Only 2% of the Department for Infrastructure's budget went towards active travel last year, which is clearly not good enough.

"Cycling can improve people's health and help tackle pollution but we need to see the cycling infrastructure in place to convince people to get on their bikes.

“I will continue to call for proper cycling infrastructure In Belfast and hope this plan will mean more investment in active travel."