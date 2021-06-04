Possible Delta variant cases in Kilkeel concerning - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has said reports of possible cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Kilkeel are concerning and encouraged people to cooperate with public health authorities.

The South Down MLA said:

“News from the Public Health Agency of probable cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Kilkeel is concerning.

“The Public Health Agency are encouraging asymptomatic people in the area to get tested to help stop any possible spread.

“I would ask people to follow the public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.”