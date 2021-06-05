Sinn Féin launch survey on School Bus Transport

Sinn Féin spokespersons Darren O'Rourke TD and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD have today launched a survey on School Bus Transport.

Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport, Teachta O'Rourke, said:

"Today we are launching a survey for parents and guardians to understand their experience of the School Bus Transport Scheme. We want to hear from those who avail of the scheme and those who, for whatever reason, do not.

"The potential of expanding the School Bus Transport Scheme has a wide range of potential benefits, not least from a climate perspective. Transport accounts for 20% of our overall emissions so the potential of shifting from car to bus for the school run is very important."

Spokesperson on Education, Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

"There is significant scope to enhance the School Bus Transport Scheme. We know the scheme is over-subscribed every year and that many school children are excluded from it for a range of reasons, meaning alternative arrangements have to be made. We want to hear about that.

"For those who avail of the scheme, we want to know how they think it could be improved. For those who do not, we want to know why and what might encourage them to shift.”

The survey, which will help inform Sinn Féin policy, runs until June 21st, and can be completed here.