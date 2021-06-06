British secretary of state acting like a viceroy - Molloy

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“Brandon Lewis acted like a viceroy of old in appointing a special envoy to the US without any consultation with the Executive.

“He needs to realise the days are gone when the British government can do what they like in the north.

“There are democratically elected leaders in place and Brandon Lewis cannot simply ride roughshod over that.

“This is yet another example of the British government’s capricious attitude to the north and its people.

“The only thing we want from Brandon Lewis or any British secretary of state is our democratic right to determine our own future in a referendum on how this island should be governed.”