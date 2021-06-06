Beattie and Lockhart need to clarify parade reports - O’Dowd

Speaking after reports that two senior unionist politicians Carla Lockhart and Doug Beattie attended an illegal march in Portadown yesterday led by men wearing balaclavas Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said:

“The media has reported today that DUP MP Carla Lockhart and the new UUP leader Doug Beattie attended yesterday’s illegal march in Portadown which was led by men wearing balaclavas, one of whom was carrying a UVF flag.

“There is no place for theses sinister displays of aggression and intimidation in our society and the DUP and the UUP need to make that clear to the public.

“The question many people in this community are asking today is who exactly is leading political unionism.

“Is this the ‘new inclusive’ brand of unionism which Doug Beattie claims to espouse stripped bare for all to see, just more of the same old coat trailing and flag waving and sticking two fingers up to your neighbours?

“The PSNI has said that it will be investigating breaches of the law at this illegal march and I am sure that Doug Beattie and Carla Lockhart will co-operate with those inquiries.”