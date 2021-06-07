News Corp must honour workers agreements in Kells acquisition - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O'Rourke has today called on News Corp UK and Ireland to honour all existing agreements governing employment practices at the Smurfit Kappa News Press in Kells in the case that the proposed bid by KIP Ltd. to acquire the company is successful.

KIP Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned incorporated subsidiary of News Corp UK and Ireland.

Teachta O'Rourke made the call in advance of a demonstration at the factory site at Kells Business Park today at 4.30pm.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

"Workers at Smurfit Kappa News Press in Kells are very concerned that their terms and conditions of employment, including redundancy entitlements, will be hollowed out as part of this proposed acquisition.

“This would be completely unacceptable. These terms and conditions have been arduously negotiated and agreed over recent years. They must be maintained.

"News Corp UK and Ireland must now commit to the continuation of all current agreements governing employment practices at the Kells plant.

“They should do that immediately. Anything less will only serve to confirm the suspicions of workers that this acquisition is a strategic one and will be used to avoid existing commitments.

"Many of the workers have decades of loyal service to Smurfit, which is a successful and profitable company. They are understandably concerned at the proposed transaction.

“I relayed those concerns to the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, in the Dáil last month. The Minister should now seek these same commitments from News UK and Ireland as I have.

"A demonstration will take place at the factory site at Kells Business Park today at 4.30pm to highlight the concerns of workers."