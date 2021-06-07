Archibald welcomes parental bereavement leave move by Lidl Ireland

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the move by Lidl Ireland to introduce paid bereavement leave for early pregnancy loss or miscarriage for its workers.

"This would provide support for workers at a very traumatic and difficult time in their lives and represents an important step forward for workers' rights.

"I would encourage more companies to follow this lead in the interests of workers.

"The Parental Bereavement Bill is currently going through the Assembly and I look forward to helping to shape that bill so that it delivers for workers facing the most difficult of circumstances."