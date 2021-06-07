Mullan welcomes announcement of Discretionary Support Fund Review

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement by the Communities Minister that she has appointed an expert panel to carry out a review of the Discretionary Support Fund.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The announcement of this review is clear evidence that the Minister is listening to concerns and is committed to making improvements where necessary.

“Since coming into post and in response to the pandemic the Minister Hargey has made a number of changes including increasing the income threshold, introducing an online and shorter application process and raising awareness of this fund.

“I would like to commend her determination to make this effective by commissioning this thorough and transparent review through a panel of experts on this issue.”