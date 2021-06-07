Flynn launches eating disorder services petition

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has launched an online petition calling for more investment in services to support people with eating disorders.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“It’s time to invest and improve services for people with eating disorders.

“I’m launching this petition today to ensure the voice of people with eating disorders is heard and a dedicated inpatient and outpatient service is established.

“The Department of Health need to put proper mental health services in place.

“Referrals to eating disorder services have jumped by over 40 percent so we need urgent action to support people and families impacted.

“People must be able to access what could be life-saving services when they need them.

“The petition can be accessed here: chng.it/JgpSFGWMzK – it only takes a few seconds to sign. You can make a difference.”