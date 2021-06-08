App to support deaf community in accessing public services must be continued – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has called for the continuation of the on-demand Irish Remote Interpreting Service (IRIS) App Pilot Project.



Teachta Kerrane said:

“The App Pilot Project will finish on 30th June 2021 and its continuation is subject to an evaluation review by the Department of Social Protection. The app functions as a vital link between the deaf community and essential public services that can only be accessed by phone.

“It is a great boon to the autonomy and independence of the deaf community, and it is curious why the continuation of the app is subject to a review, during which time it will only be available via appointment.

“Similar services operate in jurisdictions such as France, Belgium and Canada, and the Department must not cut corners with the service during its review, and should keep the full service available in the meantime.”