Good luck to all Leaving Cert students sitting written exams - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has wished the best of luck to all Leaving Cert students sitting written examinations, which begin tomorrow.

The Cork South Central TD said:

“The Leaving Cert Class of 2021 have been an inspiration this year. They have shown incredible dignity and determination in really difficult circumstances, and made sure that their voice could not be ignored.

"It was through their campaigning and voices such as the ISSU that elevated them, that the Department agreed to the demand of students to have a choice, a choice that is fair to all students.

“It has been a very tough 12 months, but they have been very dedicated and committed.

“I wish all students the very best of luck and hope that they get the results and outcome they deserve. However I would say that regardless of results, while the Leaving Cert is of course important, it is not the be all and end all and there are now many routes to your dreams.

“I would also commend and thank the schools who supported the students in very difficult circumstances, the teachers and school staff, and principals, as well as school communities and of course the students’ families.

“Leaving Certs have had a really tough year, so I hope that students can now enjoy the summer, relax and rest it is the least they deserve."