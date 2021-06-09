Cautious welcome for new renters' protections - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has given a cautious welcome to the proposed extension of protections for renters.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“We welcome proposals to limit advance payments to landlords for all renters to a deposit and one months rent. These payments would not exceed two months’ rent in value.

“Student renters in purpose-built accommodation will also have a 28-day notice period under the new measures, which is also welcome.

“Thanks to excellent work of the USI and the passing of the Sinn Féin legislation, signed by 56 opposition TDs, this issue was placed firmly on the agenda of the government.

“One concerning aspect of the proposals is that there will be an exemption for students who want to pay more, they can.

“There is a concern that this provision will be exploited by some unscrupulous landlords.

“It is also worth noting that with respect to the extension of the Covid 19 related protections. These only apply to less than 500 renters out of 300,000 registered tenancies.

“The protections should be extended to all renters until at least the end of the year.

“Since April 22nd the overwhelming majority of renters can now be subject to notices to quit, evictions and rent increases. Where a renter did not receive a rent increase last year they can be hit with an 8% rent increase this year.

“More must be done to protect all renters from unfair rent hikes."