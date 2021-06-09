Emergency centre closures a good beginning to the end of direct provision - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has given his support to reports that the government is set to close 24 emergency accommodation centres for asylum seekers.

Teachta Daly said:

“These centres house refugees from when they first arrive in the state until their claim has been processed and they can then move to direct provision or private accommodation.

“Sinn Féin supported the Catherine Day report recommendation that reception centres be established, be state owned and provide proper services in one place.

"A humane solution also needs to be found in relation to the location of these centres, and peripherality should be avoided, as access to asylum process interviews and legal and medical services must be maintained.

“We have emphasised throughout the white paper process that there is much to commend in the government’s approach but implementation is key.

"The closure of the emergency centres is a positive first step toward ending the direct provision system, but there remains a way to go yet, and removing the for-profit nature throughout will be key."